Dr. Robert Flicklin Named Sturgis Professor in Forest Biology

MONTICELLO, AR — Dr. Robert Ficklin has been named as the Sturgis Professor in Forest Biology. The Sturgis Professorship was established by a generous endowment from the Roy and Christine Sturgis Charitable and Educational Trust.
Dr. Ficklin joined UAM as an assistant professor of forest soils 2002, was promoted to associate professor in 2008, and professor in 2016. In 2015 he assumed the responsibilities of associate dean for academics, and continues to serve in that role for the College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources. “Dr. Ficklin has been a valued member of our faculty for many years and is well deserving of this endowed professorship,” said Dr. Phil Tappe, Dean of the College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources.
Dr. Ficklin joins other College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources faculty supported through endowed positions, including, Dr. Matthew Pelkki, the George H. Clippert Chair of Forest Economics, Management and Policy; Dr. Hal Liechty, The George Brown Professor of Forest Hydrology and Ecology; and Dr. Don White, the James M. White Professor of Wildlife Biology and Management.
