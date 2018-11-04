Elks Provide Picnic For Clients and Staff Of Warren HDC

Members of the Elks Club were on hand Saturday, November 3rd to provide a picnic lunch to the clients and staff of the Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center. The clients, staff and some family members had a very enjoyable time. The Elks also made a $4200.00 contribution to the Center. They have been and continue to be strong supporters of the Center.
Among the Elks on hand to serve the food were:
John Davidson, Kelly Bennett, Debbie Davidson, Leah Philpott, Jean Ann Finley, Robert Chapman, Lisa Ware, Mike Richard, Martha Gilbert, Vera Stevens, Joyce Worley, Roy Worley, Irene Hale, Paul Newton, Heather Canon and Herb Carey.
Pictured receiving the $4200.00 donation are Southeast Arkansas Human Development Staff members Superintendent Mark Wargo, Al Peer and Katina Moore along with several members of the Elks.
