Event at SouthArk Education Center

South Arkansas Community Education Center at 204 Bragg St. in Warren is hosting a free adults-only Fun Day and Night from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 3. The event will feature games, snacks and prizes. Call (870) 864-8482 for more information.
DISCLAIMER: Emails sent to or received from the College are subject to the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, Ark. Code Ann. Sec. §§ 25-19-101 et. Seq.
