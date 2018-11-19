Fire Department Responds To Old Kingsland Road

The Warren Fire Department was called out Sunday, November 18th around 11:09 P.M., to a house fire at 1115 Old Kingsland Road. According to reports, it appears the fire started as a result of grease on a cooking stove. The house was severely damaged.
Fifteen Warren Fire fighters and two fire engines answered the call. There were no injuries.
A vehicle parked close to the house also sustained some damage.
