Followup Report On BCEDC Meeting

As a followup to the recent story concerning the Bradley County County Economic Development Commission meeting conducted November 26th, it should be noted that the newly elected Treasurer for the organization is Dr. Bob Smalling. There was discussion as to Bob Milton being the paid bookkeeper for the organization.
During financial report, presented by Mr. Milton, the board was informed that the organization has approximately $145,689.00 in cash balances available. This includes membership funds, sales tax money paid by the City of Warren and other funds generated by the organization.
Handed out to board members and others attending was a membership list. It consisted of the name of each individual and business that is a paying member of the BCEDC. According to the handout, there are currently 38 paying members.
