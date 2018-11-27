Tuesday, November 27, 2018

Free Kids Movie Event Hosted By BCHHC

The Bradley County Hometown Health Coalition is hosting a Kids Movie Event on Saturday, Ce from 4:00-6:00 PM at the Brunson Complex Conference Room at 204 North Bragg Street, Warren, AR.  The event is free to all.

