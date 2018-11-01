Get Out And Vote

If your are a registered voter in Warren and Bradley County, or wherever you live in America, it is time to do your duty and vote. Election day is Tuesday, November 6th. Polls are open in Arkansas from 7:30 A.M. to 7:30 P.M. But you do not have to wait. We encourage you to vote early. Polls are open in the Bradley County Clerk's Office Thursday andFriday from 8:00 A.M. till 6:00 P.M., Saturday from 10:00 A.M. till 4:00 P.M. and Monday, November 5th from 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. There is no excuse. There is time and opportunity and every person eligible should do their duty as a citizen and vote.
We hear people say it does not matter. Well it does! Many elections have been decided by a hand full of votes or even one vote. But, even that does not matter, every citizen should cast their ballot. Democracy depends on it and each voter should make a choice. The alternative is not a democracy.
We seldom find a candidate we agree with 100%, but it is our responsibility to make the best choice possible and if it proves wrong, correct it next time. It is also our responsibility to educate ourselves on the issues and candidates and make proper choices for our city, county, state and nation. It is serious business!
Remember we have races in Warren, Banks and Bradley County, as well as state and congressional choices to make. These votes affect our communities and our families. Vote!
