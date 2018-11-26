GFWC Warren Woman's Cllub Update

The GFWC Warren Woman's Club delivered dictionaries to the Hermitage third grade classes recently. All students received an English Dictionary and each Hispanic students received a Spanish Dictionary.
The Dictionary Ladies stopped for a photo after delivering dictionaries to the Hermitage third grade students. Pictured are Diane Parnell, Jonalyn Reep, Judy Braswell, Joy Stuart, Joen Bryant, Glenda Cross, Judy Gibson, Jennifer Taylor, Sandra Gatling, and chairman Jan Smalling.
The GFW Warren Woman's Club recently delivered dictionaries to the Hampton 3rd grade classes. First State Bank of Hampton funds the dictionaries through the Warren Woman's Club Dictionary Project. Pictured are the two classes at Hampton elementary with their dictionaries.
Mayor-elect Denisa Pennington spoke to the GFWC Warren Woman's club at the November meeting. During this time, she gave a brief history of the experiences she has encountered which has prepared her for her new adventure as Mayor of Warren. Pictured with Mayor-elect Pennington is JeNelle Lipton, Program Chairman.
Leah St. John spoke to GFWC Warren Woman's Club at the October Meeting concerning "Make Warren Shine Organization." She presented pictures of before and after proving what a difference a few people can make.
GFWC Warren Woman's Club has new officers for 2018-2020. Pictured are Judy Gibson - President, Diane Purvis - 1st Vice President, Diane Parnell - 2nd Vice President and Historian, Judy Braswell - Treasurer, Jo Ann Rauls - Corresponding Secretary, Jane Powell - Recording Secretary and Glenda Cross - Parliamentarian.
