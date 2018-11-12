GFWC Warren Woman's Club Accepts Donation

The family of the late Mrs. Louis Wilson Ederington (Mary Catherine) donated her crystal punch bowl and 30 punch cups to the GFWC Warren Woman's Club. Mrs. Ederington was a member of the local club, serving four terms as president: 1952-1954, 1964-1966, 1971-1972 and 1976-1978. Under her leadership and the endeavors of the Woman's Club, the Bradley County Library became a public facility in 1957. Mrs Ederington was also instrumental in many other improvements in her community.
