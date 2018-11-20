Hermitage Changes City Hall Hours

During the November 19th monthly city council meeting, the Hermitage City Council voted to set new hours for city hall. The offices will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. with one hour off for lunch.
Present for the meeting were Council Members Tonya Kendrix and Randy Gorman, Jr. and Mayor Harrod. The council accepted reports and approved the financial statement. Police Chief Poole reported the police department issued 11 citations in October. It was reported that water samples were in compliance to drinking water standards,
The council adopted a budget for 2108 and 2019. They hired Jesus DeLaCruz as dog catcher.
Council members then voted to accept Entergy payments at city hall and to remove Mayor Harrod from bank accounts ( she is leaving office ) and to authorize Council Member Annette Peebles to put her name on the bank accounts.
