Hermitage School Board Meeting

The Hermitage School Board met November 5, 2018 and conducted their regular monthly meeting. Financial and administrative reports were presented by Superintendent Dr. Tucker, K-6 Principal Rosalynda Ellis and 7-12 principal Mistie McGhee. The board approved CACFF participation for after school meals and approved out of state travel for basketball as requested by Coach Leah McIntyre.
The board then accepted the resignation of Theresa Cooper and voted to hire O'tisha Strickland as a sub custodian and Lacey Hollingsworth as a sub bus driver.
The next scheduled meeting of the board is set for December, 10th at 6:00 P.M.
