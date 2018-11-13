History Made In Warren and Monticello

|Mayor-Elect Denisa Pennington and some of her family on election night.
There was two historical local elections in Southeast Arkansas. Both the City of Warren and the City of Monticello elected their first female mayors. There have been women elected mayor in several South Arkansas cities over the years, but this is a first for Warren and Monticello.
The voters of Warren elected Denisa Pennington to a four year term. Her percentage margin of victory was large. She has experience in chamber work and state government while Monticello elected Paige Chase, also for a four year term, who has business experience and has served on the Monticello City Council. Both have extensive records of community involvement. Newly elected local officials will be sworn in January 1, 2019. For the next month and a half, both mayors-elect will be busy planning the transition.
In other election results, on the local level, Bradley County Clerk Karen Belin won her race with 56% of the vote and Diane Wesson was reelected County Treasurer with 53%. Emily Moseley won her bid to remain on the Warren City Council with 61%. The Warren City Council will consist of four women and two men when the council convenes in 2019.
In City of Banks elections, the following won:
*Keeton Hudson-Mayor
*Council Person, position 2-Whitney Mathews
*Council Person, position 3-Ronnie Via
*Council Person, position 4-Kayla Adams
State Supreme Justice Courtney won reelection statewide and also carried Bradley County with 58% of the vote.
Issue #2, requiring a photo ID to vote, passed statewide and won in Bradley county with 80%. Issue #4, allowing casinos in four counties, passed statewide and in Bradley County with 54%. Issue #5, the minimum wage increase, also passed in the state and in Bradley County with 66%.
It should be noted the casinos authorized by Issue 4, will be allowed in Hot Springs, West Memphis, Pope County and Jefferson County. The minimum wage will increase $1 per year for the next three years, beginning January 1, 2019.
No comments:
Post a Comment