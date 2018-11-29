Lions Club Hears From Mayor-elect

Warren Mayor-elect Denisa Pennington was guest speaker for the Warren Lions Club during their meeting of November 28th held at Simple Simon's. She addressed the members by providing information on her background and talking about the need to work together as a community and within the resources the city has. Mayor-elect Pennington stated she is working to familiarize herself with the structure of city government and is open to suggestions and ideas. She urged those present to not only offer advice on problems but to suggest workable solutions. The Mayor-elect talked about the need for economic development, management of basic city services and special needs such as cleaning up properties. She indicated she was interested in all neighborhoods of Warren.
