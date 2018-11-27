Tuesday, November 27, 2018

Man Arrested For Class B Felony Internet Stalking Of A Child

On October 28, 2018, Sergeant Josh Bolland, Warren Police Department, received a case file from Investigator Chuck Barker, Dallas County Sheriff Department, where Adam Marcus Ward, W/M, 25 years of age, address: 515 Sturgis Street Warren, Arkansas engaged in conversation with whom Ward believed to be a 14 year old female on the app. Skout/Meetme. Ward continued the conversation even after learning the person identified themselves as a fourteen year old girl. The conversation became sexual in nature, and there was even talk of Ward meeting the fourteen yeard old girl.

On November 21, 2018, Bradley County District Judge Bruce Anderson reviewed the facts of the case and issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Ward on the charge of Internet Stalking of a Child, which is a Class B felony, and carries the penalty if convicted of 5 to 20 years Arkansas Department of Corrections and/or a fine not to exceed $15,000.00. Judge Anderson imposed a $75,000.00 bond on the bench warrant.

On November 25, 2018, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Ward was arrested at his residence by officer's from the Warren Police Department.

On November 26, 2018, at approximately 11:15 a.m. Ward was taken before Judge Anderson for a First Appearance hearing and Wards bond was reduced to $25,000.00. Ward is currently being held in the Union County Jail.
at 2:32 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)