Man Arrested For Class B Felony Internet Stalking Of A Child

On November 21, 2018, Bradley County District Judge Bruce Anderson reviewed the facts of the case and issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Ward on the charge of Internet Stalking of a Child, which is a Class B felony, and carries the penalty if convicted of 5 to 20 years Arkansas Department of Corrections and/or a fine not to exceed $15,000.00. Judge Anderson imposed a $75,000.00 bond on the bench warrant.
On November 25, 2018, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Ward was arrested at his residence by officer's from the Warren Police Department.
On November 26, 2018, at approximately 11:15 a.m. Ward was taken before Judge Anderson for a First Appearance hearing and Wards bond was reduced to $25,000.00. Ward is currently being held in the Union County Jail.
