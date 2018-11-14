Paul Keith to Serve as President Elect Designee of the Arkansas Bar Association

Article courtesy of Monticellolive.com: Paul W. Keith of Monticello is the new President-Elect Designee of the Arkansas Bar Association. He was elected without opposition at the close of nominations.
Paul is an attorney with Gibson & Keith in Monticello and serves as Hamburg’s city attorney. He has been actively engaged in the Arkansas Bar Association for many years. He currently serves as chair of the Jurisprudence and Law Reform Committee and recently served as chair of the Board of Governors. He has also served as chair of the 2015 Annual Meeting and as chair of the Continuing Legal Education Committee for two years. He has served on the Mock Trial and Long Range Planning Committees and the Strategic Governance Task Force. The Association has awarded him with two Golden Gavel Awards for his service. Paul was recently appointed to the Supreme Court Committee on Professional Conduct and is licensed to practice before the United States Supreme Court.
Paul’s leadership capacities extend to his church and community including serving as president of the Hamburg School Board. He and his wife Kandi sing in their church choir; he also teaches Sunday school and serves as lay leader for the church. He is the Chancellor for the Southeast District of the United Methodist Church.
Paul He has served as president of the Southeast Arkansas Legal Institute and as Special Associate Justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court. Paul is a Fellow of the Arkansas Bar Foundation. He is a three-time alumnus of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville: B.A. in 1978, J.D. in 1993, and LL.M. in 1994. Paul and Kandi have been married 36 years and have three adult children and three grandchildren.
Paul will serve a one-year term as President-Elect beginning in June 2019 before assuming the office of President at the Association’s 2020 Annual Meeting.
About the Arkansas Bar Association
The Arkansas Bar Association is a voluntary, statewide organization with 5,000 members. Among its purposes are the advancement of the administration of justice and the fostering among its members of high ideals of integrity, learning and public service.
