Quorum Court Holds Special Meeting

Seven of the nine members of the Bradley County Quorum Court met in special session Tuesday, November 27th and took action on two ordinances. The court was informed by Judge Klay McKinney that action was required in advance of the next regularly scheduled court meeting.
The first matter taken up was the adoption of ordinance #725 to make appropriation of $47,894.02 for the purchase of property located on West Cypress Street in Warren, just east of the library. The building was constructed as a medical clinic for the late Dr. French Wynne and has been used a medical clinic since then. It is currently vacant. The county is buying the building and property for sole use by the Bradley County Library. A private donation has been made to Bradley county to cover the cost of purchasing the property. According to Judge McKinney, the private contribution has been made and the county will close on the purchase November 28th. The court voted 7-0, with two absent, to adopt the ordinance.
Next, the court adopted ordinance #726 levying a tax on beverages sold by private clubs within the county, but outside of a city or incorporated town. This means the tax will be levied on private clubs within the boundaries of Bradley County but not any clubs located inside the city limits of Warren, Hermitage and Banks, now or in the future. The tax to be levied will be 5% upon the gross receipts which are derived by a private club from the preparation and serving of mixed drinks and the cooling and serving of beer, light wine and wine. The vote to adopt was
7-0.
The justices then voted to waive their pay for attending a special meeting.
