Quorum Court Votes To Purchase Former Medical Building

The Bradley County Quorum Court voted Monday night in regular session to purchase the former medical building located just East of the Bradley County Library. The county will pay $50,000.00 for the land and building.
According to County Judge Klay McKinney, an individual in the county has agreed to contribute $50,000.00 to the county to replace the cost of making the purchase, with a requirement that the property be used solely by the Library in perpetuity. After asking questions as to any requirement that the county would have to maintain the building, and being told there were no plans for the county to spend money maintaining or improving the building, the justices voted 9-0 to purchase the site for $50,000.00.
In other business the court voted to grant bonuses to all full time county employees in the amount of $300.00. Also included are two part time sheriff's deputies. Judge McKinney stated a lot of work is upcoming as preparations for the 2019 budget are made. He voiced his concern about insurance cost. The Judge also indicated work is ongoing preparing the ordinance to levy a tax on liquor sold in the county.
Prior to the quorum court meeting, the court was called to order as the "Tax Levying Court." by law the court must approve all millage rates levied within the county. There were no increases this year. Millage was levied as follows:
*County General- 5 real estate, 5 personal
*County Rd.- 3 real estate, 3 personal
*Library- 1 real estate, 1 personal
*Hospital Maintenance- .4 real estate, .4 personal
*Warren City- 5 real estate, 5 persona.
*Hermitage City- 5 real estate, 5 personal
*Banks City- 1.40 real estate, 1.40 personal
*Warren Sch. District #1- 36.50 real estate, 36.50 personal
*Hermitage Sch. District #12- 41.50 real estate, 41.50 personal
* New Edinburg Sch. District #5- 38.10 real estate, 38.10 personal
*Improvement District #1- 0 real estate, 0 personal
The Bradley County Quorum Court meets the third Monday of each month at 6:00 P.M.
