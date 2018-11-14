Radio Auction Success For Y

The annual radio auction to benefit the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County was conducted November 2nd. It was another success and raised around $11,000.00 to help operate the Y. The Y thanks all those who contributed to the auction as well as those who bought. A big thanks to KWRF Radio for their support.
The Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County is a part of the YMCA of the USA. It is operated as a not for profit and serves children and adults in Bradley County and the surrounding area. The organization is funded by memberships and fundraisers. The YMCA Foundation also helps raise money and makes contributions from investments to the Y.
A board of directors hires the Executive Director and oversees the management of the organization. The Y is the primary provider of recreation for youth in the area as well as serving adults. It is open to all people.
