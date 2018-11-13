School Board Hires Soccer Coach

The Warren School Board meet in regular session Monday, November 12th to conduct monthly business. The board approved the minutes of the previous meeting of October 8th and then heard brief reports form each school principal and the head of SEABEC. The board then went into executive session. Upon returning to regular session, the following personnel actions were approved:
* Accepted the resignation of Peggy Barnes, Warren School District Nurse-effective end of
2018-2019 year.
*Accepted the resignation of Marquita Roberson, WHS Cafeteria Manager-effective
immediately.
*Hired Jadeci Goffin, WHS Library Media Specialist.
*Hired Carlos Yepes as Volunteer Soccer Coach for boys and girls.
The board then approved the SEACBEC CACFP food program for the 2018-2019 school year. They then voted to set the 2019 school election for May 21, 2019. Next the board voted to approve a contract with Vibra Whirl to make repairs and improvements to the track at Jim Hurley, Jr. Stadium.
Debbie Hargrave then presented the financial report. She reported on all account balances and stated the operating fund has a balance of $1,554,592.00. There were no questions from the board.
Superintendent Cornish reported on several projects and told the board the district will be closed November 19-23 for Thanksgiving. The board then heard a very brief presentation from a private company that offers lunch room services. No action was taken.
Board member Joel Tolefree, told the board he is concerned that the state is helping districts more than districts like Warren, even though the needs are greater in areas like South Arkansas.
