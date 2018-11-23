Small Business Saturday, Nov. 24

Saturday, November 24 is Small Business Saturday! Rob Reep Studio wants its customers and patrons to know that they will be running specials throughout the day. Drop in, shop small and save big.
Small Business Saturday is an annual commercial event that is held the first Saturday after Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Promoted initially by American Express in 2010, this event encourages consumers to contribute to the vitality of their neighborhoods by shopping at local merchants in time for the holidays.
The event engendered such positive publicity that the U.S. Senate officially proclaimed the Saturday after Thanksgiving as Small Business Saturday in 2011. Furthermore, 73.9 million people shopped on that day in 2012 and $14.3 billion was spent at independent businesses in 2014. Meanwhile, playing off of the success in America, Small Business Saturday took root in the United Kingdom in 2013.
