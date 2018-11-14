Snow!-Mid Fall Surprise!

Editor's Note: A dusting of snow to those who live up North or in the mountains may seem like nothing. But to those of us who live in Southeast Arkansas, the beautiful white flakes dancing to the ground bring with them an air of excitement. We awoke this morning to a shallow blanket of white and the air filled with a steady downfall of crystal white flakes. Somehow, snow just changes the mood. (Sorry school kids and employees...the roads remained clear.) Bring on the holidays! We will post more snow photos as they come in. Send us your shots of this winter wonder, or should I say mid fall surprise! Snowman in Southern Courts sent in by Holly Cathey
