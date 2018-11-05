The Flu Is Out And About Already

Healthcare providers have reported over 400 positive flu tests to the Arkansas Department of Health online database since September 30, 2018. There have been two flu-related deaths already this season in Arkansas this year, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also reported the first pediatric death in the nation, in Florida. Arkansas Department of Health reported 227 flu-related deaths for the last flu season, the highest number in at least three decades. Arkansas Department of Health encourages all folks to get the flu shot to help prevent getting sick or to lessen the symptoms if you do get the flu!
Bradley County Health Unit wants to remind everyone that no appointments are needed for flu shots!
There is also no out of pocket expense (so no deductible’s) if you have insurance. If you do not have insurance then come anyway and ask for the flu shot even if you do not have insurance as there is no out of pocket expense if you cannot afford one.
Take care of yourself and your family by getting your flu shot!
