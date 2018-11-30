Friday, November 30, 2018

Train Cars Wreck Near Human Development Center

According to residents in the area, located behind the Human Development Center, four train cars carrying chips overturned at approximately 9:30 p.m. Thursday evening, November 29.

Photos are Jeb Little, who's parents live in the area.

