Friday, November 30, 2018
Train Cars Wreck Near Human Development Center
According to residents in the area, located behind the Human Development Center, four train cars carrying chips overturned at approximately 9:30 p.m. Thursday evening, November 29.
Photos are Jeb Little, who's parents live in the area.
2:16 PM
