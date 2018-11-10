Update On Garage Fire On Martin Street

salineriverchronicle.com covered the fire that destroyed the garage located at 104 Martin Street several days ago. The garage was being operated by Jonathan Wood as J & R Auto and Diesel.It was a total loss. The Warren Fire Department arrived very quickly and did a good job, but the building went up rapidly and the best that could be done was protect other properties and the traffic on Martin.
Mr. Wood indicated the fire began as a result of a vehicle located in the shop. He tried to put the blaze out with a fire extinguisher and barley got out himself. He stated the smoke got so thick and so black so fast, he could not see the exit. He was carried to the local hospital with smoke inhalation, but released shortly thereafter. He hopes to rebuild somewhere in the future.
According to Bobby Hargraves, whose Mother-in-Law owns the property, the shop was constructed in 1949 by David B. Fort. We know it was operated as a mechanic shop by John Cruce ( later county sheriff ), Booty Lasiter, Charles Doggett, Nathan Moore and then Mr. Wood. It has a long and successful history in Warren.
There was no one else in the facility when the fire began and no injuries other than Mr. Wood.
