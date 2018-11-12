Veterans Honored On Court Square

|Former State Senator Jim Scott with his father's World War I helmet
A good crowd gathered Sunday afternoon, November 11th to honor America's Veterans on the 100th anniversary of "Veterans Day." Originally called Armistice Day in honor of those who died in World War I, it was made a national holiday in 1938. In 1954 it was designated "Veterans Day" to pay tribute to all American Veterans, living or dead.
During the program Sunday afternoon in Warren, a welcome was given by Mike Berry, Vice Chairman of Bradley County Veterans followed by an opening prayer by Floyd Brown, Chaplin for Bradley County Veterans. The National Anthem was sung by the audience, led by Floyd "Tommy" Richardson and his daughter and the audience recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Remarks were given by Len E. Blaylock III and the audience sang "God Bless America," again led by Floyd "Tommy" Richardson and his daughter. Chaplain Brown gave the closing prayer, followed by "TAPS."
A program is set for 9:00 A.M. Monday morning at the Warren Cultural Center, with participation by the Warren Public Schools. The public is invited to attend.
|A good crowd braved the cold to honor veterans.
|Mark Berry welcomed the crowd.
