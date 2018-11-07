Warren Aviation Commission Approves Capital Improvement Plans

Members of the Warren Aviation Commission meet Tuesday evening in the Municipal Courtroom of the Warren Municipal Building to review the city airport capital improvement plan. The plan outlines planned maintenance and improvements for the next five years, utilizing state and federal grants. McClelland Consulting Engineers had representatives on hand to go over estimates, discuss potential funding and to help plan.
After going over the existing plan in detail, the Commission voted to make two changes in the plan and to submit the new plan to the FAA. The vote approved using available grant funds to conduct rehabilitation to the existing apron in 2020 and to construct new aprons in 2023. Future plans call for taxiway rehabilitation, installation of perimeter fencing and the building of new hangers.
The Commission then voted to approve McClelland as the engineer for the airport for the next five years. The city had advertised a "request for qualifications." The contract will allow the city to terminate the agreement at any time. FAA regulations require the city to go through the selection process every five years.
The Warren Municipal Airport is used by several private plans on a regular basis and is a vital component of the city's economic development efforts. The facility is owned and operated by the City of Warren. Day to day operations fall under the jurisdiction of the Warren Mayor's Office. The airport commission is in charge of seeking funds, setting regulations and making recommendations to the Warren City Council.
