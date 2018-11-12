Warren High School Sponsors Veterans Program

|High School literacy instructor Billy Reed was the keynote speaker
for the Veterans Program held in the Cultural Center Monday.
Student Council Vice President Anissa Henry welcomed the Warren ABC Preschool students, who performed several patriotic songs. India Young, Student Council Secretary, introduced the Guest Speaker, Sgt. Billy Reed, USA Retired. Mr. Reed is a Veteran who now teaches at Warren High School. He spoke about the history of Veterans Day and what veterans and their families go through to serve their country.
The program was concluded with the playing of TAPs by WMS Band Director, Bobby Hagler.
|The ABC Preschool students
|Junior Pacheco leads the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance.
