Monday, November 12, 2018

Warren High School Sponsors Veterans Program

High School literacy instructor Billy Reed was the keynote speaker
for the Veterans Program held in the Cultural Center Monday.
The Warren Cultural Center was nearly full to capacity Monday morning, November 12th as the students, veterans and guest attended a program in honor of our Veterans.  A welcome was given by Junior Pacheco, Student Council President.  The colors were presented by the Warren High School JROTC and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by Junior Pacheco.  The National Anthem was sung by the Warren High School Choir.  A prayer was rendered by Emily Rodriguez, Student Council Reporter.

Student Council Vice President Anissa Henry welcomed the Warren ABC Preschool students, who performed several patriotic songs.  India Young, Student Council Secretary, introduced the Guest Speaker, Sgt. Billy Reed, USA Retired.  Mr. Reed is a Veteran who now teaches at Warren High School.  He spoke about the history of Veterans Day and what veterans and their families go through to serve their country.

The program was concluded with the playing of TAPs by WMS Band Director, Bobby Hagler.
The ABC Preschool students 

Junior Pacheco leads the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance. 
at 12:04 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)