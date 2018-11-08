Warren School District Contributes To JDRF

Diabetes is a common and growing disease in Arkansas. Approximately 259,000 people-or 10.5 percent of the state's population-have diabetes. People with diabetes suffer from many related complications or conditions. In addition to the human toll, the financial burden the disease places on the health system in Arkansas is staggering. In 2012, the direct and indirect cost of diabetes in Arkansas was approximately $4.14 billion.
JDRF is the leading global organization funding Type 1 Diabetes research.
No comments:
Post a Comment