Weyerhaeuser Development Manager Addresses BCEDC

After approving past minutes and the October financial report, the Bradley County Economic Development Board heard a presentation from Jason Gibson, Sr. Business Development Manager for Weyerhaeuser. Mr. Gibson is headquartered in Hot Springs. He went over an introductory presentation on Weyerhaeuser and talked about what he does for the company.
Mr. Gibson stated that Weyerhaeuser is not planning any new plants at this time but is supportive of new timber manufacturing facilities being built that would buy more timber from the company. He stated Weyerhaeuser is a $25 billion REIT and the manufacturing arm of the company operates 36 plants throughout the United States. The Real Estate Investment Trust owns land throughout America and Canada. He also spent some time discussing the growing market, especially in Europe, for wood pellets to generate power. He said that trees are being grown faster than they are being harvested and there is room for substantial growth in lumber manufacturing and production.
BCEDC Ex. Director, Len Blaylock, III, gave his report on workforce efforts and training he is attending. He told the board that plans are underway to get quotes on work needed on the Griggs industrial property, located on the Northeast side of Warren.
Mr. Blaylock informed the board that the City of Warren's Ways and Means Committee has approved a city budget for final consideration by the Warren City Council that does not include funding to renew the City/BCEDC or City/Chamber of Commerce contracts. BCEDC Chairman Lipton indicated he was not sure what is taking place. He stated he had heard comments made that indicate the city may be looking at hiring a private consultant to conduct economic development recruiting. Mr. Lipton and Dr. Bob Smalling were present at the Ways and Means Committee meeting when the budget proposal was finalized. Mr. Lipton stated several times he was uncertain as to what was taking place.
The board then voted to elect Bob Milton as the organization's treasurer. He currently is employed as the bookkeeper for BCEDC. (Editors Note: Mr. Milton is the City of Warren Treasurer, a part time elected position). The need to elect a new treasurer was created by the resignation of Carlton Davis. There was a lengthy discussion prior to electing Mr. Milton, concerning combining the secretary and treasurer offices into one job at the next annual meeting.
