20 Years of Service For Arkansas Center for Health Improvement

Over three hundred people, including three former Governors of Arkansas and current Governor Asa Hutchinson, met December 3, 2018 in the Wally Allen Ballroom of the State House Convention Center in Little Rock to celebrate the 20 year anniversary of Arkansas Center for Health Improvement. The event was sponsored by the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service. Gov. Hutchinson gave the welcome.
The Dr. Tom Bruce Arkansas Health Impact award was presented to Dr. Kent C. Westbrook and Mr. Ben E. Owens, Sr. Dr. Westbrook has served at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences since 1961. He has served in several capacities at UAMS and is currently a distinguished professor of surgery at the medical school. Mr. Owens spent 37 years at the helm of St. Bernards Hospital in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Mr. Owens served as the president of the Arkansas hospital Association from 1967-1968.
After the presentations, James L. "Skip" Rutherford, Dean of the Clinton School of Public Service introduced Gov. Mike Huckabee and Gov. Mike Beebe to take part in a "Healthcare Discussion." The program was moderated by Dr. Joe Thompson, President & CEO of the Arkansas Center For health Improvement. Dr. Thompson served both Governor Huckabee and Governor Beebe as the Surgeon General for the State of Arkansas.
Led by Dr. Thompson, both governors talked at length about health initiatives pursued by their respective administrations. Governor Huckabee dealt with tobacco settlement funds and smoke free legislation. Governor Beebe promoted numerous health care legislation including the tobacco tax to help fund over 20 health care programs, including the trauma system, and guided the medicare expansion program into existence which provides health insurance to many Arkansas residents who never had access to affordable insurance.
The two former governors talked freely about the importance of good health care policy and they did so in a very friendly manner. They seemed to mostly agree on a progressive health
agenda.
A number of legislators and former legislators were present for the event and enjoyed visiting with both former governors and each other. Also in attendance was former Governor Jim Guy Tucker.
In attendance was Gregg Reep of Warren, representing salineriverchronicle.com. Mr. Reep is a former St. Representative who served on the Public Health Committee of the House of Representatives during Governor Huckabee's final two years in office and the first term of Governor Beebe. Reep was Chairman of the Public Health Committee during the 2009-2010 legislative session and was the House sponsor of the "Tobacco Tax" that funded some twenty health programs, including the trauma system. Reep visited with all three former Governors after the program along with former Senator Cliff Hoofman, Senator Will Bond and former Speaker of the House Bill Stovall, III.
