Add a little Christmas spirit to your favorite fishing hole

The drop-off locations act just like a “take-a-penny, leave-a-penny tray” at a cashier’s station, only it’s for fish. Anyone who wants to drop off their natural Christmas tree can just take it to a location and leave it. And any angler who wants to take the trees and sink them in the lakes where they are located can do so. Anglers should bring their own rope, parachute cord and cinder blocks to weight the trees and sink them where they wish.
Artificial trees are not allowed at drop-off locations, and all ornaments, tinsel and lights should be removed before being dropped off.
Christmas trees typically only last a year or two before all that’s left is the main trunk, but large groups of trees can attract bait fish and sportfish long after the smaller branches and needles have rotted away.
Trees can be dropped off at any of the following locations until the end of January:
Central Arkansas
Arkansas River – Verizon Access beneath the I-30 Bridge
Cox Creek Lake – Cox Creek Lake Public Access
Greers Ferry Lake – Sandy Beach (Heber Springs), Devils Fork Recreation Area and Choctaw Recreation Area (Choctaw-Clinton)
Lake Conway – Lawrence Landing Access
Harris Brake Lake – Chittman Hill Access
Lake Overcup – Lake Overcup Landing
Lake Barnett – Reed Access
Lake Hamilton – Andrew Hulsey State Fish Hatchery Access Area
East Arkansas
Cook’s Lake – Potlatch Conservation Education Center at 625 Cook’s Lake Rd., Casscoe, or the bus lot across from Grand Avenue United Methodist Church in Stuttgart.
Northeast Arkansas
Jonesboro – Craighead Forest Park Lake boat ramp
Lake Bono – Boat Ramp Access
Lake Walcott – Crowley’s Ridge State Park Boat Ramp Access
Northwest Arkansas
Beaver Lake – Highway 12 Access and AGFC Don Roufa Hwy 412 Access
Lake Elmdale – Boat Ramp Access
Bob Kidd Lake – Boat Ramp Access
Crystal Lake – Boat Ramp Access
Southeast Arkansas
Lake Chicot – Connerly Bayou Access Area
Lake Monticello – Hunger Run Access
Southwest Arkansas
Bois d’Arc Lake – Kidd’s Landing or Hatfield Access
Millwood Lake – Cottonshed, White Cliffs Recreation Areas and the Millwood State Park ramp on the point
Dierks Lake – Jefferson Ridge South Recreation Area
De Queen Lake – Any U.S. Army Corps of Engineers boat ramp
Gillham Lake – Any U.S. Army Corps of Engineers boat ramp
Lake Greeson – New Cowhide Cove and Self Creek Recreation areas
Camden – AGFC Regional Office on Ben Lane, next to the National Guard Armory
Upper White Oak Lake – Upper Jack’s Landing
Magnolia – Columbia County Road Department Yard on Highway 371
El Dorado – City recycling center drop-offs: one behind Arby’s and one on South Jackson
Smackover – Recycling Drop-Off Center (these will be transported to El Dorado)
South Fork Lake – South Fork Lake Access
Terre Noire Lake – Terre Noire Lake Access
Hope – AGFC Regional Office on U.S. Highway 67 East
