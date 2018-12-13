News
Thursday, December 13, 2018
Alma Harrod to be Honored
The public Retirement Reception honoring Mayor Alma Harrod Friday December 14, 2018 from 12-2. Come and go at Hermitage City Hall. Our Mayor-elect, Tonya Kendrix, will also be present to meet and greet the public.
