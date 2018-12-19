News
Wednesday, December 19, 2018
Amy Hood Wins Library Giveaway
Congratulations to the winner of theWarren Library Facebook giveaway. Pictured is winner Amy Hood with Branch Manager, Sandy Doss.
Many thanks to each and everyone for your participation! Merry Christmas from all of us at Warren Branch Library!
3:05 PM
