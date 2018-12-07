Are you Looking For A Live Christmas Tree?

Some people utilize artificial Christmas Trees and others desire a real tree to celebrate the Holiday. If you are looking a for live tree, notice an ad currently running on salineriverchronicle.com for "Memory Lane Christmas Tree Farm" located in Bradley County.
The farm is located at 599 Bradley County Road 7 South, just west of Warren. It is open from now until Christmas Saturday's from 8:00 A.M. to dark and Sunday's 1:00 P.M. to dark. There are trees ranging form 6 to 10 feet tall. Take the short drive to the farm and take a look at the available trees.
The ad for "Memory Lane Christmas Tree Farm" is located on the front page of salineriverchronicle.com. Take a look at all our ads on each page of the site. The community of Warren has many retail products available and services to be provided at reasonable prices. We also have products and services on the site for several businesses located in Monticello.
Whenever possible buy local! It makes our communities stronger. You may be surprised at the variety of options available right here at home.
