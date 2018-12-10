Arrest Report: Dec. 10, 2018

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
DaQuan Daniels, 1119 Old Kingsland Rd., Warren, AR . age 22, arrested on warrant (123-18)
Deveante Davis, 1121 Deer St., Warren, AR . 21, charged with charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver (12-3-18)
Franki Smith, 1009 W. Central St., Warren, AR . age 58, charged with possession of firearm by certain person, theft by receiving (12-3-18)
Orland Granados, 410 S. Myrtle St., Warren, AR . age 48, charged with public intoxication (12-8-18)
