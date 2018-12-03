Arrest Report: December 3, 2018

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Casey Dale Jones, Jr., #10 Linda Lane, Warren, AR . age 29, 17 days jail time (11-26-18)
James H. Land, 208 Cemetery St., Warren, AR . age 32, arrested on warraant from Monticello (11-28-18)
Braven Daniels, 367 Hwy. 278 W, Warren, AR . age 18, charged with rape (11-28-18)
Christopher Earnest, 618 Hillcrest St., Monticello, AR . age 38, charged with driving on suspended license (11-30-18)
Christy N. Adams, 618 Hillcrest St., Monticello, AR, age 31, arrested on warrant (12-1-18)
James D. Miller 1516 S. Main St., Warren, AR . age 24, arrested on warrant (12-1-18)
Phillip Earnest, 713 Earnest Look, Hampton, AR, age 43, arrested on warrant from Warren and Monticello (12-2-18)
Derrick Clifton, 681 St. James St., Warren, AR . age 40, charged with domestic battery 3rd (12-2-18)
