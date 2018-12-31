Arrest Report: December 31, 2018

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
John Green, 8 Phyllis st., White Hall, AR, age 32 charged with possession of firearm by Certain Person, arrested on absconder warrant (12-22-18)
Myron Douglas, 1017 Johnson St., Warren, AR, age36, charged with domestic battery 3rd (12-27-18)
Tyler Boyd, 23 Lakeside Dr., Warren, AR, age 18, arrested on warrant/hold for Winchester, VA PD (12-28-18)
Denise Davis 433 Burnett Rd. Warren, AR, age 19, arrested on warrant from Monticello (12-28-18)
Christopher Bowie , No address, age 23, charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing government operation (12-28-18)
