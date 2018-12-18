Bradley County Courthouse Holiday Schedule

The Bradley County Courthouse will be closed on December 24th, 25th and 26th for Christmas and December 31st and January 1st for New Year.
Bradley County Solid Waste Holiday Schedule
The Bradley County Solid Waste will run our regular route on Christmas Eve. We will be closed on Tuesday Christmas day the 25th. We will pick up Tuesday’s route on Wednesday December 26th and then pick up Wednesday and Thursday’s route on Thursday December 27th. Friday’s route will be normal.
The Solid Waste will also not run on Tuesday January 1st. Tuesday’s route will be picked up on Wednesday January 2nd.
Please have your trash out early on all of the days because we will be running the routes different than usual.
The Landfill will be closed on December 24th, 25th, 26th 31st and January 1st.
