Chamber Releases 2019 Board Roster

Members of the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce Board meet Monday, December 10th in the board room of the Bradley County Economic Development Commission. Attendance consisted of seven members present. Jane Harris presided.
Minutes of the previous meeting and the financial report were approved. Reports were given on the recent "Trunk & Treat" event and the "Christmas Parade." Debbie Spencer stated both were successful and she talked about future plans and ways to make both even better. She also mentioned plans to have activities for Easter and back to school next fall. Prior to her remarks concerning the events, Mrs. Spencer also asked questions about efforts to get the Chamber better organized with an up to date list of members, regular collection of dues and how to find out what members expect from the Chamber. Jane Harris and Densia Pennington both commented on work underway to better organize and recent efforts by the Executive Committee. There were several comments made about the need for more diversity within the Chamber's membership.
New Chamber President ( Executive Director ) Sarah Wehland reported on her plans for the future including visiting with all current members and talking to other businesses and individuals about joining the Chamber. There was discussion about securing a better and less expensive phone system. Ms. Wehland also talked about efforts to recruit industry to the area.
The following hand out of Chamber Board Members was presented:
Class of 2019-
Kim Tillman
Patrick Marshall
Jane Harris
Sandy Doss
Shelly Ashcraft
Patricia Wilkerson
Cathy Rice
Class of 2020-
Cathy Richardson
Learnet Daniels
Curtis Blankenship, Jr.
Brooke Hatch
Maribeth Frazer
JeNelle Lipton
Ken Simmons
Class of 2021-
Tim Keisler
Derek Grice
Michael Sparks
Debbie Spencer
Terri White
Two current vacancies
Jane Harris thanked Denisa Pennington for working for no pay over the past months to help keep the Chamber operating and also expressed appreciation to Logan Adams for all his help.
The next scheduled Chamber Board meeting is planned for January 14, 2019. The location is yet to be determined.
