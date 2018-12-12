City Council Makes Changes

The Warren City Council has voted to make changes in the city's economic development program. As previously reported by salineriverchronicle.com, the council adopted the 2019 budget and did not renew contracts with the Chamber of Commerce or the Bradley County Economic Development Commission. The council and Mayor Martin have been contemplating a change for some time and discussing the need to make major improvements in the rate of pay for police officers. Based upon the legal requirements for training and capabilities, city officers have been underpaid and keeping turnover as low as possible has been a challenge. While the approximate 9% increase is not excessive, it does treat the officers better and makes Warren much more competitive in hiring and retaining good, qualified policemen. When the new pay scales are combined with state required holiday pay, uniform pay and hazardous pay, the officers will be much better compensated for the work they are asked to perform.
During the detailed report given by Ways & Means Chair-person, Council Member Dorothy Henderson at the December 10th meeting, she pointed out that since the city one cent sales tax went into effect in the mid 1990's, the city has paid the BCEDC around $2.5 million. She indicated the city council is not withdrawing from economic development efforts but thinks some new ideas are worth pursuing. It was pointed out that the city has spent more than the $2.5 million on economic development when money spent on industrial park development, spec building construction and assistance to industry is counted. Those efforts will be continued. Also the council voted to pay off the existing spec building loan in the amount of over $42,000.00.
Several council members have voiced their belief, publicly and privately, that a well trained and motivated police force, to protect the life and property of the residents and businesses of the City of Warren, is essential to economic growth as is well managed city services such as solid waste, fire protection, code enforcement, parks and recreation and street improvements. The council members say they understand this does not solve all problems or guarantee new jobs, but it does give the city a fighting chance if recruitment is actively pursued.
Both the Chamber of Commerce and the BCEDC are not governmental agencies or divisions of city government. Both may continue to operate, within their means, according to state law. Both are allowed to raise money and charge membership dues. The city may work with them for any appropriate project to help bring in new industry or assist local business to expand. According to comments made by more than one council member, efforts will proceed to consider alternative options for job recruitment, in conjunction with the new administration.
