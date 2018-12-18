News
Tuesday, December 18, 2018
City of Warren Releases Holiday Schedule
The City of Warren will be closed Monday, December 24 and Tuesday, December 25 for the Christmas holiday. There will be no garbage pickup and the municipal building will be closed. The emergency services building will be fully open and staffed.
