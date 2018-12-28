City Officials to Be Sworn In January 1st

Denisa Pennington will be sworn in as Mayor of the city of Warren January 1st at 1:00 P.M. in the Warren Municipal Building. The public is invited to attend. Mayor-elect Pennington will be making history as the first woman Mayor in the history of Warren.
Also scheduled to be sworn in on the first will be Mrs. Helen Boswell as City Clerk and Mr. H. Murray Claycomb as City Attorney. Mrs. Boswell is the current city clerk and will be sworn in for a new four year term. Mr. Claycomb was elected to a four year term during the November election.
The ceremony will begin promptly at 1:00 P.M. in the Municipal Courtroom.
