City Plans For Economic Development Future: Editorial

With the adoption of a new city budget for 2019, there has been a lot of discussion, both within the council and throughout the community on how best to pursue new job creation, as well as assist existing businesses to grow. Mayor Martin has been involved in these discussions and Mayor-Elect Pennington has voiced her interest. Some perspective on the past and ideas for the future are in order.
First, it should be noted that both the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce and the Bradley County Economic Development are independent organizations. They are not governmental agencies and are not divisions or departments of city or county governments. Both are in effect, non profit organizations with purposes under state law. Generally speaking, the Chamber is part of the state and national chamber of commerce. It is independently funded and has traditionally been funded by local business memberships. The BCEDC is today's version of what was once set up as the Warren Industrial Development Commission ( WIDC ), later renamed the BCIDC and later the BCEDC. In broad terms, the Chamber is to support local retail businesses, although the Chamber statewide and nationally is also involved with industry. The BCEDC is set up to promote and support industrial growth.
So, why has the City of Warren been helping fund these organizations? The city got involved with the chamber to help promote, the Tomato Festival and to assist in the development of retail business and the downtown area. The contract with the BCEDC came about in the mid 1990s when the city passed a 1-cent city sales tax. The city council pledged to use half of the money for economic development efforts and was encouraged to contract with the BCEDC to carry out the work of industrial recruitment. Over the years the city has set aside one half of the sales tax monthly revenues to be utilized for industrial and community development. The contract with the chamber and BCEDC was paid using portions of the sales tax. How the city pursues industrial and community development has always been up to the city council. No amount of tax money is legally bound to any outside organization. Never has been! That is why one year at a time contracts have been entered, as required by law. It should be noted that the city has never paid one half of the sales tax funding to either the Chamber or BCEDC. Substantial portions of the fund have been spent for development of industrial facilities, spec buildings, marketing, grants to eligible companies and other community development endeavors.
Since 1995, the city has paid around $2.5 million to the BCEDC to recruit industry to Warren. In visiting with the current Mayor and most current city council members, they believe a change in direction should be looked into. Every one of them voiced a commitment to industrial and community development. They also feel strongly that a well trained police department, that can retain capable employees, is vital in this day and time in order to keep our city safe and secure. That is why the police salaries were increased substantially in the 2019 budget proposed. A number of former police officers have left over the years for better paying jobs, some in state law enforcement of some type. City officials also believe that other city services like the fire department, sanitation department, street department and code enforcement are vital to economic growth as well as providing services for and taking care of the existing residents and businesses of the city. The clean up of lots and dilapidated structures is considered a crucial issue.
So, what now? Neither the chamber or the BCEDC has to go out of business. Both were set up to be able to fund themselves, and the city can work with them both when and if they bring a potential new business to the table. In the meantime, the city can go several
different directions, maybe in a less costly manner on the front end. Every council member and the Mayor-elect have stated they are going to pursue economic growth and new job opportunities for Warren and that such efforts are a high priority. It should be noted, the council budgeted $5,000.00 to be paid the chamber to help finance the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival, which is a countywide event that brings business to Warren and provides community wide benefits. The $5,000.00 is an increase from the past.
Another thing to note. There have been successes over the past years in bringing new jobs to
Warren. The city was directly involved in securing H & L Poultry, which worked well over 200 people for several years. It went out of business, no fault of the city or any one in Warren. Next the city was in the lead bringing Ozark Mountain Poultry to Warren. Again, the company had great success for around two years and worked a lot of people. Once more, Ozark left, no fault of any one in Warren. Efforts continue to assist the location of a new poultry company in the same facility. We all are prayerfully hopeful to see new jobs soon. Warren now is home to three different small wood products firms operating on the "Old Bradley Mill" site and two companies in full operation on the "Old Sykes Mill" site. Armstrong continues as our largest private employer in the City of Warren Industrial Park. The Arkansas National Guard Readiness Center is located in the city industrial park, a direct result of the economic sales tax money. Robert's Welding is operating in the park and is looking to grow. Many other smaller businesses have started up over the years and many others have survived. Things are not as they were 30-40 years ago or even 15-20 years ago. The changes will continue. Main Street has changed and will continue to do so. This is not our parents and grandparents economic world. Our efforts must adapt to the future.
Warren is not dead! As Mayor-elect Pennington stated during her campaign, "I can show you dead towns." The overall economic impact is up in Warren as witnessed by our local sales tax being up for the year. Obviously more good jobs are needed and there will be a need to see new people move into our community. There is not a large work force available. That is where community development comes in. The city council is attempting to do economic development better and in a transparent and smarter way. It is after all the tax money of the people of Warren that is being utilized.
Let's wish the city council and new Mayor much success as we enter 2019. There is work to do and decisions to make. Let us hope for the best and do our part in continuing to make Warren a great place to live and to grow.
