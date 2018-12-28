City/County New Years Schedule

The Warren Municipal Building will be closed Tuesday, January 1st, New Years Day. The city will not collect garbage on the first. The City's Emergency Services Center ( Police and Fire ) will be open and fully staffed.
The Bradley County Courthouse will be closed Monday, December 31st and Tuesday, January 1st.
the county will not pickup garbage on January 1st. The county routes that would normally be picked up on the first, will be collected on Wednesday, January 2nd.
County Elected officials will be sworn in 8:00 A. M. Wednesday, January 2nd in the new courtroom.
