Community Action Board Meeting

The December board meeting of the Southeast Arkansas Community Action Agency was conducted Tuesday, December 18th at the library in Monticello. The board had just enough members present to constitute a quorum. The minutes of September 18th, October 16th, October 30th and November 20th were not approved due to several members being dissatisfied with the completeness of the minutes. All minutes will be reconsidered at the next meeting.
After some discussion the board voted to set a board and staff retreat for January 11th and 12th to be held in the McGehee area. The board also voted to hold the board meeting for the next six months at the headquarters in Warren and to then consider moving the meetings around the district from time to time.
Under new business the board heard committee reports, and voted to approve the 2019-2020 Head Start grant. The board was then presented reports on the Head Start program, the Low Income Heat & Energy Assistance (LIHEAP ) program, the Community Service Block Grant program, the finance report and listened to a presentation by the Interim Executive Director. All were approved after some discussion and several questions were answered. The board was informed that the next time for assistance to be considered for the LIHEAP program will be January 7, 2019 and commodities will be distributed February 11-15, 2019.
While the reports and questions and actions taken were generally handled in a businesslike manner, it was obvious that tension remains between several members of the board and between some board members and the Interim Executive Director. A great deal of the debate relates to the matter of a consulting contract approved by the staff, allegedly without board approval. The Chairman stated that after the contract was signed, the board voted whether or not to continue the contract, and on a split vote, the board voted to continue it. Some board members contend the contract is improper without original board approval. There remains conflict over the recording of the minutes, how money is spent and the legality of the current bylaws being utilized. There is also unhappiness over the longterm operation of the agency with an Interim Director.
Earlier in the meeting, the members were informed that Board Member Angela Marshall, who represents Bradley County in the elected official position, is resigning and desires to see A'Senique Daniels of Warren appointed to the board. No action was taken. Ms. Marshall was not in attendance. There appeared to be plans to conduct an executive session but the board was told they had to vacate the room at three o'clock, so the chairman adjourned the meeting.
The meeting was almost 30 minutes late starting due to the lack of a quorum.
