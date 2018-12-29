Community Action Holds Volatile Meeting

A special called meeting of the Southeast Arkansas Community Action Board was conducted Friday, December 28th in the conference room of the organizations headquarters in Warren.
A quorum was present including two members attending by phone.
The first item of business was the appointment of committees by the Chairman of the Board Mr.
Arthur Haney. The board then voted to designate board member Angela Meeks as the signatory for the agency's bank account. there was some discussion of finalizing the business of an ad-hoc committee and assigning the various suggestions of the committee to existing standing committees. It was decided to deal with this matter later after further consideration.
Next the Chairman, Mr. Haney brought up the matter of hiring an executive director. Aletha Dallas has been serving as interim executive director for some time as the agency has gone through training with the state office. Mr. Haney recommended Ms. Dallas be named executive director and the discussion turned volatile. On a suggestion by Andrew Tolbert, the board agreed to go into executive session. After returning to regular session, the board was asked to vote to hire Mrs Dallas. A disagreement commenced as to who on the board could vote. One board member, whose daughter had been an applicant for the job, was told by Mr. Haney she was not allowed to vote. Other board members, including Mr. Tolbert, explained that she could vote since her daughter was not the subject of the hiring. Had the daughter been under consideration, the board member would have had to recuse herself.
Finally a vote was taken and the result was 6-5 against hiring Mrs. Dallas as the permanent executive director. Prior to the vote there was much discussion as to the issues the agency has faced for several years and the belief that contracts have been approved without board approval.
The next item of business was the subject of a letter Mr. Haney had written to board member Darryl Johnson, with copies to the remainder of the board, calling for Mr. Johnson's removal from the board. Mr. Johnson represents the elected official sector for Ashley County, as recommended by the Ashley County Judge. Mr. Johnson has been a long time critic of the board, but has just recently been appointed to the board. Mr. Haney alleged that Mr. Johnson had assaulted board member Carolyn Harris some four months ago at or right after a board meeting. Mr. Johnson strongly challenged the allegation. Mrs. Harris stated she had not requested the letter be sent or any proposed board action and indicated she did not consider the allegations accurate although she indicated Mr. Johnson had been harsh in talking to her. Another lengthy and volatile verbal battle began between the board members and Mr Haney. Mr. Haney stated he had ask the Ashley County Judge to remove Mr. Johnson and he had refused.
Finally a motion was made to remove Mr. Johnson and it failed. There was discussion about issuing a written warning to Mr. Johnson about his behavior and language both during and after the meetings. The board ultimately voted to verbally warn Mr. Johnson to act professionally and not use profanity. Mr. Haney stated Mr. Johnson should consider himself warned.
Several board members, led by Andrew Tolbert, struggled to encourage the board to operate the meetings properly and to conduct business in a professional manner, making good and legal decisions for the management of the agency and the programs it runs. The community action agency exist to assist low income families and help them transition out of poverty. It was obvious that the board supports the goals of the organization. All three Bradley County board members handled themselves well and strove to make good decisions.
A quorum was present including two members attending by phone.
The first item of business was the appointment of committees by the Chairman of the Board Mr.
Arthur Haney. The board then voted to designate board member Angela Meeks as the signatory for the agency's bank account. there was some discussion of finalizing the business of an ad-hoc committee and assigning the various suggestions of the committee to existing standing committees. It was decided to deal with this matter later after further consideration.
Next the Chairman, Mr. Haney brought up the matter of hiring an executive director. Aletha Dallas has been serving as interim executive director for some time as the agency has gone through training with the state office. Mr. Haney recommended Ms. Dallas be named executive director and the discussion turned volatile. On a suggestion by Andrew Tolbert, the board agreed to go into executive session. After returning to regular session, the board was asked to vote to hire Mrs Dallas. A disagreement commenced as to who on the board could vote. One board member, whose daughter had been an applicant for the job, was told by Mr. Haney she was not allowed to vote. Other board members, including Mr. Tolbert, explained that she could vote since her daughter was not the subject of the hiring. Had the daughter been under consideration, the board member would have had to recuse herself.
Finally a vote was taken and the result was 6-5 against hiring Mrs. Dallas as the permanent executive director. Prior to the vote there was much discussion as to the issues the agency has faced for several years and the belief that contracts have been approved without board approval.
The next item of business was the subject of a letter Mr. Haney had written to board member Darryl Johnson, with copies to the remainder of the board, calling for Mr. Johnson's removal from the board. Mr. Johnson represents the elected official sector for Ashley County, as recommended by the Ashley County Judge. Mr. Johnson has been a long time critic of the board, but has just recently been appointed to the board. Mr. Haney alleged that Mr. Johnson had assaulted board member Carolyn Harris some four months ago at or right after a board meeting. Mr. Johnson strongly challenged the allegation. Mrs. Harris stated she had not requested the letter be sent or any proposed board action and indicated she did not consider the allegations accurate although she indicated Mr. Johnson had been harsh in talking to her. Another lengthy and volatile verbal battle began between the board members and Mr Haney. Mr. Haney stated he had ask the Ashley County Judge to remove Mr. Johnson and he had refused.
Finally a motion was made to remove Mr. Johnson and it failed. There was discussion about issuing a written warning to Mr. Johnson about his behavior and language both during and after the meetings. The board ultimately voted to verbally warn Mr. Johnson to act professionally and not use profanity. Mr. Haney stated Mr. Johnson should consider himself warned.
Several board members, led by Andrew Tolbert, struggled to encourage the board to operate the meetings properly and to conduct business in a professional manner, making good and legal decisions for the management of the agency and the programs it runs. The community action agency exist to assist low income families and help them transition out of poverty. It was obvious that the board supports the goals of the organization. All three Bradley County board members handled themselves well and strove to make good decisions.
No comments:
Post a Comment