Faculty members win award at 2018 Ouachita Society of American Foresters Conference

|Dr. Matthew Pelkki
|Dr. Matthew Olson
MONTICELLO, AR — Two faculty members, Dr. Matthew Pelkki and Dr. Matthew Olson, of the College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources at UAM, won awards at the 2018 Ouachita Society of American Foresters Conference held recently in Hot Springs.
Dr. Matthew Pelkki, the George H. Clippert Endowed Chair and professor of forestry, received the Ouachita Society of American Foresters Forestry Educator Award. Dr. Pelkki joined the UAM faculty in 2001. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan, and both a master’s and Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota.
Dr. Matthew Olson, an assistant professor of forestry, received the Arkansas Division of the Society of American Foresters Tim Ku Young Forester Award. Dr. Olson joined the UAM faculty in 2016. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine, a master’s degree from the University of Tennessee, and a Ph.D. from the University of Maine.
“These awards are well deserved,” said Phil Tappe, Dean of the College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources. “The recognition by the Society of American Foresters is a testament to the commitment and passion both Dr. Pelkki and Dr. Olson have for student engagement and the forestry profession.”
For more information, contact the College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources at (870) 460-1052.
