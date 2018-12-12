Farm Bill Passes House-Headed to President's Desk

WASHINGTON – On Tuesday afternoon (December 12), the House of Representatives passed the Conference Report to Accompany H.R. 2, the Agriculture Improvement Act. The legislation, better known as the Farm Bill, will now go to President Donald J. Trump for his signature after passing in the Senate earlier this week.
The only member of the Arkansas delegation to vote against the Farm Bill was Senator Tom Cotton.
