Wednesday, December 12, 2018

Ferrell Named BCMC September Employee of the Month

Thelma Ferrell receives certificate from CEO Steve Henson.
WARREN, Ark. (12/11/18) – Bradley County Medical Center is pleased to announce Thelma Ferrell, who works for our Environmental Services Department, has been named the Employee of the Month for September.

Ferrell received multiple nominations from her co-workers, all describing her as excellent at her job, friendly and just a great person to be around. Her role in the Physical Therapy Department is very important, and does not go unnoticed by our patients there. They are also always complimenting Thelma on the job she does. Thelma’s smile is also something we at BCMC look forward to everyday as it lights up a room. Thank you Thelma Ferrell for a job well done and helping to make BCMC great!





at 8:32 AM

