Ferrell Named BCMC September Employee of the Month

|Thelma Ferrell receives certificate from CEO Steve Henson.
Ferrell received multiple nominations from her co-workers, all describing her as excellent at her job, friendly and just a great person to be around. Her role in the Physical Therapy Department is very important, and does not go unnoticed by our patients there. They are also always complimenting Thelma on the job she does. Thelma’s smile is also something we at BCMC look forward to everyday as it lights up a room. Thank you Thelma Ferrell for a job well done and helping to make BCMC great!
No comments:
Post a Comment