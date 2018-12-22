News
Sports
Outdoors
Features
Classifieds
Obituaries
Advertising
Schools
Contact
Calendar
Saturday, December 22, 2018
First State Bank Hosts Open Houses
As a special thank you to their customers and friends, First State Bank held open houses at each of their branches Friday, December 21. Refreshments were enjoyed by all who visited.
at
2:19 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment